Lower or higher trail by joysabin
Lower or higher trail

Day 15 of November words, leaves. I don't have to look far for leaves this time of year. I do and must be respectful of the ones that have already fallen as they are often slippery.

The Lewisburg Saddle trail head offers a choice of a lower or an upper trail. Each way offers a great many gorgeous things to see and explore.
15th November 2023

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
