My Pup

I have been under the weather recently and then had family visiting. Today, I promised myself that I would finally sit down and post but, first I had to take my pup to her annual vet appointment. She got a clean bill of health and a vaccination. We got back home and all seemed normal, Riley running around outside checking if any squirrels had dared penetrate her defensive's. She came back inside, plopped down in her bed while I fired up my computer to ready my 365 posts. All of a sudden she started to yelp and very loudly. She was having a reaction to the shot. I got down to her level and tried my best to comfort her, finally letting her sprawl over me. We found that by not moving, she was happier. After getting hold of the Vet for advice I was able to disengage from her so I could go to the pharmacy as I don't usually have aspirin. Thank goodness she took the med with help from cheese.



She is back to normal, mostly, now. I will most definitely be pretreating her with aspirin next time she is scheduled for a shot. This kind of adventured will be a distant memory.



My son took this capture with his phone's wide angle. It is now also my watch-face image.