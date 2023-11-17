Sign up
Photo 2637
Fog for my son
My son and I hiked to Fitton Green Natural area with our dog, RIley. We were gifted with it being clear at the top above the valley's fog.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3004
photos
142
followers
154
following
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st November 2023 11:21am
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
fitton green natural area
