Wabi-Sabi 1 by joysabin
Wabi-Sabi 1

Week 5, Wabi Sabi - ( beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete" in nature ). Playing a bit of catch-up as my Muse was taking a mini vaykay.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Babs ace
Love it fav
February 1st, 2024  
