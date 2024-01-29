Sign up
Photo 2710
Wabi-Sabi 1
Week 5, Wabi Sabi - ( beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete" in nature ). Playing a bit of catch-up as my Muse was taking a mini vaykay.
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
1
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3078
photos
144
followers
160
following
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
Tags
leaf
,
sidewalk
,
moss
,
52wc-2024-w5
Babs
ace
Love it fav
February 1st, 2024
