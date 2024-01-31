Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2712
Wabi-Sabi 2
Even on cloudy days of which we have a significant amount of, one can almost always find some green moss. This was on the side of a stairwell going down to a basement.
Its also my 2nd Wabi-sabi ( beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete" in nature ) for week 5
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3078
photos
144
followers
160
following
743% complete
View this month »
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moss
,
52wc-2024-w5
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the texture and vibrant color.
February 1st, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you so much.
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close