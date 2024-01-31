Previous
Wabi-Sabi 2 by joysabin
Photo 2712

Wabi-Sabi 2

Even on cloudy days of which we have a significant amount of, one can almost always find some green moss. This was on the side of a stairwell going down to a basement.

Its also my 2nd Wabi-sabi ( beauty that is "imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete" in nature ) for week 5
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the texture and vibrant color.
February 1st, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you so much.
February 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise