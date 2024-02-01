Previous
Looking up by joysabin
Photo 2713

Looking up

Day 1 of Flash of Red 2024.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a great start Joy! Between the grass and the bare trees you've captured some really great texture here. Love the low pov too.
February 2nd, 2024  
amyK ace
Nice range of tones and great subject
February 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture, I love the path leading up to the house.
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise