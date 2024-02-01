Sign up
Photo 2713
Looking up
Day 1 of Flash of Red 2024.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
b&w
,
barn
,
trees
,
for2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a great start Joy! Between the grass and the bare trees you've captured some really great texture here. Love the low pov too.
February 2nd, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice range of tones and great subject
February 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, I love the path leading up to the house.
February 2nd, 2024
