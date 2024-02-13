Previous
Split tone no 2 by joysabin
Split tone no 2

Week 2 of Flash of Red asks us to use split toning. I took to the University of You Tube to learn more about this technique. I found several for Affinity Photo. Today's image isn't much but I am having fun with learning more about split toning.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Yao RL ace
Interesting, I had a look at it, rather complicated. Well done.
February 14th, 2024  
