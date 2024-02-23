Sign up
Photo 2735
Spilt
A 2-fer, Flash of Red-negative space and 52 week challenge - week 8 - fill the frame
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
0
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3102
photos
145
followers
160
following
749% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
24th February 2024 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
glass
,
negative space
,
b*w
,
for2024
,
52wc-2024-w8
