Snowy Trails by joysabin
Snowy Trails

We were blessed with a bit of snow today. Couldn't resist going out to explore a bit.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Beautiful scene! The green moss really stands out.
March 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautifully photographed - what a lovely scene
March 2nd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
We even had it here. I like the feeling of a tunnel here
March 2nd, 2024  
