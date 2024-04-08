Previous
Tiny little eclipse by joysabin
Tiny little eclipse

Our view of the eclipse was cool when the clouds let the sun shine through. We were only expecting 22.3% and that's what we got.
8th April 2024

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
