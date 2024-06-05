Previous
Wall Art in the city by joysabin
Photo 2838

Wall Art in the city

On my way to the hotel in San Francisco I spotted lots of street art. This one really caught my eye for its whimsy.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
