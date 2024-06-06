Previous
Lost Item Art by joysabin
Some enterprising and rather unique art in the SeaTac Airport in Seattle.
6th June 2024

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Chris Cook ace
So that's what happened to my missing luggage.
June 7th, 2024  
