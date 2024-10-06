Sign up
Previous
Photo 2961
Imperfections
Shot through an old window
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3327
photos
140
followers
155
following
811% complete
View this month »
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
28th September 2024 2:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
imperfections
,
old glass
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cool shot- looks like a torrential rainstorm- which is why I love old glass!
October 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
A nice weather capture.
October 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like a wild storm.
October 6th, 2024
