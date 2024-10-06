Previous
Imperfections by joysabin
Photo 2961

Imperfections

Shot through an old window
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
811% complete

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cool shot- looks like a torrential rainstorm- which is why I love old glass!
October 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
A nice weather capture.
October 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like a wild storm.
October 6th, 2024  
