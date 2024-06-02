Previous
Strawberry Fields 4 Ever by joysfocus
Strawberry Fields 4 Ever

These are grown in my town just a couple of blocks away from my house. They are sold at the fruit stand which is just out of the photo. Family owned. And so delicious!
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
Beverley ace
Stunning photo… wow?
How delicious…
June 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful
June 2nd, 2024  
