113 / 365
My Apricot Tree - Almost Ripe!
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Album
Year 11. 2024
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
31st May 2024 12:31pm
Diana
ace
They look delicious, beautiful capture and light.
June 5th, 2024
