Previous
Next
MERRY CHRISTMAS To My 365 Friends! by joysfocus
Photo 1302

MERRY CHRISTMAS To My 365 Friends!

25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Awww so sweet, Merry Christmas to you to Joy!
December 25th, 2019  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely image, Merry Christmas to you too!
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Aaw how lovely, Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones Joy. Thanks for all your support and help this past year 😊
December 25th, 2019  
Elizabeth ace
The bunnies in the snow make a beautiful holiday greeting! Best wishes for a peaceful holiday!
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise