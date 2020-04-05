Previous
Shy Baby by joysfocus
Shy Baby

This is Wyatt my great-nephew. I get to babysit him and it's a lot of work and a lot of fun. I'm glad I get to help out my niece. Taking care of Wyatt keeps my mind in a positive place.
5th April 2020

Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
Patricia McPhail ace
So cute - I just want to give him a big hug!
April 7th, 2020  
