Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1455
Happy Independence Day USA
My son and I set off our own fireworks out in the street along with a few other neighbors. All cats were accounted for and found hiding under the bed. I don't think Nemo cares anymore. He wasn't hiding. Had a really good day.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
2014
photos
136
followers
58
following
398% complete
View this month »
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
Latest from all albums
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
158
1454
1455
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
YEAR 7 2020
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th July 2020 10:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ron
ace
My neighbors - lots and lots of them - seem to be amusing themselves similarly. I've really come to dislike this day for all of the noise and for what it does to my kitties. But Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of your lovely fireworks. I am not a fan of them at all for various reasons. Happy 4th of July.
July 5th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful! Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close