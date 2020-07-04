Previous
Happy Independence Day USA by joysfocus
Happy Independence Day USA

My son and I set off our own fireworks out in the street along with a few other neighbors. All cats were accounted for and found hiding under the bed. I don't think Nemo cares anymore. He wasn't hiding. Had a really good day.
Ron ace
My neighbors - lots and lots of them - seem to be amusing themselves similarly. I've really come to dislike this day for all of the noise and for what it does to my kitties. But Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of your lovely fireworks. I am not a fan of them at all for various reasons. Happy 4th of July.
July 5th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Beautiful! Happy 4th!
July 5th, 2020  
