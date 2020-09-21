Previous
Next
The Dentist Will See You Now by joysfocus
Photo 1492

The Dentist Will See You Now

21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
uh, ah, with those? 🤣 no, i'm cancelling my appointment!
September 24th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh dear. Eeek!
September 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise