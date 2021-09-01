Previous
This Is What I Do. I Lounge. And I Know Things. by joysfocus
This Is What I Do. I Lounge. And I Know Things.


This is Tilly. She is not my cat. But she eats and sleeps here. She also does the same routine at two other houses in the neighborhood. Yep, she's just living the good life.
Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
I live in California USA
Mary Siegle
I'm sure Tilly is a very nice cat, but the expression on her face and those piercing eyes, makes me think I'd not want to get on her wrong side. Cool portrait.
September 2nd, 2021  
