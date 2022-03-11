Previous
Daffodil and Hummingbird by joysfocus
Photo 1643

Daffodil and Hummingbird

I just noticed this daffodil today in the backyard garden. This variety is so pretty and larger than the yellow ones we have. I added the hummer as you can probably tell. : )
Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
2020 will be starting year 7!! Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via...
