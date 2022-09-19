Previous
Silly Kitties by joysfocus
Photo 1663

Silly Kitties


These are my friend's rescue kitties. They are brothers and my friend wanted to keep them together. I love playing with them. They are so friendly and adorable. They love to sleep in the bathroom sinks.
19th September 2022

Joy's Focus

joysfocus
