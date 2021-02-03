Sign up
Discuss
Peyrpertuse Cathar castle
Peyrepertuse is a ruined fortress and one of the Cathar castles of the Languedoc located in the French Pyrénées in the commune of Duilhac-sous-Peyrepertuse, in the Aude département.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2463
photos
163
followers
136
following
Tags
pyrenees
,
peyrepertuse
,
for2021
