Winchester Cathedral by judithdeacon
Winchester Cathedral

Another from last year. We did a bit of a tour around the UK knowing we would probably not go back to the Northern Hemisphere again!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
John Falconer ace
Lovely black and white.
February 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and a wonderful b/w.
February 8th, 2024  
