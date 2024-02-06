Yagan Square

We visited Perth CBD today, the first time since arriving back in WA. Lots of changes, one of which is Yagan Square. The following detail was gleaned from their website.



"Yagan Square is an innovative public space with a market hall, lush gardens and sculptures that incorporate and display the influence of the Whadjuk people, the traditional custodians of the lands and waterways on which the square resides."



"The gardens display the strong Aboriginal narrative that the square is imbued with. The stories of the Whadjuk people explore the concept of animals, birds, landscape, people and place. It is within these stories that inspiration has been derived to create a community square that allows for traditional cultural influence."



It is certainly a very impressive area with some amazing art works. I particularly like the shadows cast from the "holey" roof, reminiscent of aboriginal dot painting perhaps?