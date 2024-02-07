Sign up
159 / 365
Ancient and Modern
I love the way the old building frontage has been preserved in amongst all the new square concrete blocks!
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
1
judith deacon
@judithdeacon
2022 Update Back again! 2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I...
159
photos
114
followers
137
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
SM-A536B
Taken
6th February 2024 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
,
bw-87
Diana
ace
amazing, well spotted and captured.
February 7th, 2024
