Helmingham Hall by judithdeacon
Helmingham Hall

This was taken a few months ago but seemed to fit for FOR2024. A wonderful 16th century house, garden and deer park in Suffolk which we frequently visited when we lived in the UK
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

judith deacon

@judithdeacon
Peter Dulis ace
nice in monochrome
February 3rd, 2024  
