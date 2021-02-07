Sign up
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Talbot Lake Jaspar National Park
Back to our old travel shots again, this time in Jaspar National Park in Canada
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
1
1
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2467
photos
165
followers
136
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
166
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
CanoScan 5600F
Taken
18th June 2020 7:33pm
katy
ace
This is stunning, Judith! The scenery is gorgeous, the composition is amazing and the clarity makes this one a FAV
February 7th, 2021
