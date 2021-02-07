Previous
Next
Talbot Lake Jaspar National Park by judithdeacon
7 / 365

Talbot Lake Jaspar National Park

Back to our old travel shots again, this time in Jaspar National Park in Canada
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This is stunning, Judith! The scenery is gorgeous, the composition is amazing and the clarity makes this one a FAV
February 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise