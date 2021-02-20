Previous
Another archive shot, this time of the skipper of a Thames Barge we were lucky enough to spend a weekend sailing, such a beauty (the barge I mean!).
judith deacon

katy ace
LOL! The skipper ain’t bad either! This is a really fabulous composition and a perfect portrait. FAV
February 20th, 2021  
