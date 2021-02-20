Sign up
Another archive shot, this time of the skipper of a Thames Barge we were lucky enough to spend a weekend sailing, such a beauty (the barge I mean!).
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
1
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2480
photos
165
followers
136
following
6
1
1
2021
DiMAGE Z2
6th July 2012 12:28pm
Tags
for2021
katy
ace
LOL! The skipper ain’t bad either! This is a really fabulous composition and a perfect portrait. FAV
February 20th, 2021
