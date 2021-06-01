Previous
A nice comfy seat by judithdeacon
A nice comfy seat

Just make sure you avoid the thistle and stinging nettles!
1st June 2021

judith deacon

Mark Prince ace
That's very topical. A socially distancing bench. You HAVE to sit apart from each other at either end !
May 31st, 2021  
