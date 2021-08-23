Sign up
91 / 365
New Forest Ponies
The next stop on our way to Cornwall was the New Forest where the ponies definitely have the right of way! They have no fear of humans or our vehicles and at times you just have to sit and wait until they choose to move off the roads!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
6
0
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2552
photos
167
followers
152
following
Tags
ponies
,
new forest
CAT Carter19
ace
The two horses in the bottom right square are so beautiful.
August 22nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
It is like that in Virginia at Assateague. You have some wonderful photos.
August 22nd, 2021
sarah
ace
Oh what a sight this is ! What beauties
August 23rd, 2021
Suzanne
ace
Love the images and the collage is excellent
August 23rd, 2021
katy
ace
That must be so fascinating to experience! Your photos in this collage tell the story quite well
August 23rd, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my what a sight!
August 23rd, 2021
