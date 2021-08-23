Previous
Next
New Forest Ponies by judithdeacon
91 / 365

New Forest Ponies

The next stop on our way to Cornwall was the New Forest where the ponies definitely have the right of way! They have no fear of humans or our vehicles and at times you just have to sit and wait until they choose to move off the roads!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CAT Carter19 ace
The two horses in the bottom right square are so beautiful.
August 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
It is like that in Virginia at Assateague. You have some wonderful photos.
August 22nd, 2021  
sarah ace
Oh what a sight this is ! What beauties
August 23rd, 2021  
Suzanne ace
Love the images and the collage is excellent
August 23rd, 2021  
katy ace
That must be so fascinating to experience! Your photos in this collage tell the story quite well
August 23rd, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a sight!
August 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise