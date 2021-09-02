Sign up
101 / 365
Dartmoor Black-Faced Sheep
Half an hour earlier and the mist had come down so low we couldn't see these sheep! See next photo
https://365project.org/judithdeacon/digitally-enhan/2021-09-02
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
judith deacon
ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
2563
photos
168
followers
153
following
27% complete
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 3rd, 2021
