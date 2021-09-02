Previous
Next
Dartmoor Black-Faced Sheep by judithdeacon
101 / 365

Dartmoor Black-Faced Sheep

Half an hour earlier and the mist had come down so low we couldn't see these sheep! See next photo https://365project.org/judithdeacon/digitally-enhan/2021-09-02
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

judith deacon

ace
@judithdeacon
2017 update I have been off air for a few months but am going to start again for another year where I hope I shall be...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise