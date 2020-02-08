Previous
Next
Valentine Treats by judyc57
Photo 1412

Valentine Treats

Who knew you could find heart shaped pretzels? What a fun treat for Valentine's Day.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and I am happy. I don't always get it right, but I love to learn. PP
387% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise