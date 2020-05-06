Sign up
Place setting
My husband set the table and place a homemade card and rose at each mother's place ~ one for me, one for my daughter, and one for our daughter-in-law. It was a lovely gesture.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
4
1
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
10th May 2020 1:19am
rose
table
card
homemade
setting
mothers day
Sandra Davies
ace
What a special tribute and a lovely gesture to celebrate you all.
May 12th, 2020
