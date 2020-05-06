Previous
Place setting by judyc57
Place setting

My husband set the table and place a homemade card and rose at each mother's place ~ one for me, one for my daughter, and one for our daughter-in-law. It was a lovely gesture.
JudyC

Sandra Davies
What a special tribute and a lovely gesture to celebrate you all.
May 12th, 2020  
