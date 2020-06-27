Sign up
Photo 1524
Serious
I used a flashlight reflecting off of shiny sequined fabric. This was one of the results.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Views
1
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
28th June 2020 11:22am
Tags
light
,
serious
,
flashlight
,
an
,
expression
,
low
