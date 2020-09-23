Sign up
Photo 1587
Me Myself and I
Playing with the tripod and layers.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
1954
photos
60
followers
151
following
435% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd September 2020 3:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
three
,
layers
,
selfie
