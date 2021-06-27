Sign up
Photo 1745
Pinwheel
I love it when teenagers take the time to show the little ones how it's done.
27th June 2021
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2111
photos
53
followers
146
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
27th June 2021 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spin
,
orange
,
breath
,
teenager
,
pinwheel
