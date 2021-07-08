Previous
Riding Around by judyc57
Photo 1753

Riding Around

I'd like to own this old Chevy truck. This rooster has a nice ride.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
