Photo 1866
Kitchen Tools
No ideas for today, so I use a whisk as a prop.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2232
photos
50
followers
137
following
511% complete
View this month »
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
11th February 2022 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
tool
,
whisk
,
blackwhite
,
for2022
