Photo 1874
Carriage House
This is the front of an old carriage house. I like the different shaped doors and window. I also like it in black and white.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2240
photos
50
followers
137
following
513% complete
View this month »
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th February 2022 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
window
,
doors
,
house
,
round
,
shapes
