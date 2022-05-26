Sign up
Photo 1926
Spaghetti Ice Cream?
Quirky shot. It was a mess!
26th May 2022
26th May 22
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2296
photos
50
followers
135
following
Views
3
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
26th May 2022 8:21pm
ice
,
cone
,
cream
,
weird
,
waffle
,
spaghetti
