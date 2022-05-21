Sign up
Photo 1925
Abstract Overkill
I really like this abstract of the Calla Lilies. I used a slow shutter speed and I swept the camera upwards.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2291
photos
50
followers
135
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
20th May 2022 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
pink
,
abstract
,
lilies
,
calla
