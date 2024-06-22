Previous
Sunburst by judyc57
Photo 2223

Sunburst

I got the sunburst just right. I wish I could have taken this without the lamppost in the way!
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
