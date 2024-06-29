Previous
Cross at Sunset by judyc57
Photo 2228

Cross at Sunset

I waited for it to get a little dark so the lighting on the base of the cross came on. I was going for negative space.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

