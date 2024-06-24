Previous
US Flag by judyc57
Photo 2225

US Flag

There's a gigantic flag that flies over, of all things, a car wash just down the street. It's lovely and humongous.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
