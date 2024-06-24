Sign up
Photo 2225
US Flag
There's a gigantic flag that flies over, of all things, a car wash just down the street. It's lovely and humongous.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2595
photos
45
followers
120
following
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
Views
3
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
28th June 2024 11:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
red
,
flag
,
blue
,
clouds
,
united
,
states
,
patriotic
