Previous
Weather Vane by judyc57
Photo 2229

Weather Vane

This rooster looks like he's proud of his job with his chest all puffed up. Looks like he could walk off the job and start strutting. This rooster sits on top of a nursery school nearby. I've always admired it.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise