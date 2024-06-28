Previous
Overpass by judyc57
Overpass

I don't know why I took this picture or why I was even drawn to the structure of columns. I do like the perspective of cutting the photo in half, half sky, half concrete. I was in a unique situation to be able to see this point of view.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

JudyC

