Photo 1938
Pink Portulaca
I got the back of the flower. I love this plant. I get this plant every summer. Right now, I have to water a lot since the temperatures are in the 100's this week.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
8
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
23rd June 2022 9:20am
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
portulaca
,
purslane
