Photo 1971
Koi Pond
My idea was to get the reflection of the trees and plants at the Koi Pond. I didn't know how it would work out, but I am pleased with the results.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2337
photos
50
followers
134
following
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Views
4
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
13th August 2022 8:07pm
Tags
night
,
reflection
,
water
,
photography
,
lights
,
trees
,
pond
,
koi
,
bursts
