Photo 1979
Rooster at Window
The window is my light source. Best viewed on black.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
1
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
24th September 2022 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
one
,
light
,
window
,
birds
,
shadows
,
key
,
rooster
,
low
*lynn
ace
nice job, great lighting
September 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
